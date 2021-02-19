 Skip to main content
UNO women snap three-game losing streak with win over North Dakota
Josie Filer finished with 16 points and 11 rebounds to lead the UNO women to a 73-61 win over North Dakota on Friday afternoon at Baxter Arena.

UNO, which snapped a three-game losing streak, led 30-20 at halftime and then extended the margin to 47-26 midway through the third quarter. North Dakota never got closer than seven the rest of the way.

Claire Killian added 15 points and seven rebounds for the Mavs. Killian was 10 of 10 at the foul line, and as a team, UNO was 27 of 34.

UNO and North Dakota will play again Saturday at 3 p.m.

