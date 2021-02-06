UNO women top 100 points in double-overtime win over Western Illinois

The UNO women snapped a seven-game losing streak as the Mavericks outlasted Western Illinois 105-102 in double overtime Saturday afternoon at Baxter Arena.

UNO (2-8), which came into the game averaging 52 points, twice hit buzzer-beating shots to extend the game. Claire Killian, who led the Mavs with a career-high 29 points, hit a 3-pointer with 3.5 seconds left in regulation to tie it at 84-84, then Sarah Schmitt got a runner to drop at the buzzer in the first overtime to make it 92-92.

UNO never trailed in the second overtime as Josie Filer scored six of her 26 points. Filer also had nine rebounds and four assists.

Grace Gilmore led Western Illinois with 46 points as she hit six of her team's 16 3-pointers.

The teams will meet again Sunday at 4 p.m. at Baxter Arena.

