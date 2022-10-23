UNO women win regular-season finale, net spot in Summit League tournament

TULSA, Okla. — The UNO women finished their regular season with a 1-0 win at Oral Roberts on Sunday to help secure a spot in the Summit League tournament.

The Mavericks (5-8-5, 4-2-3), who had two wins this season before going 3-0-1 in their last four games, will be the third seed in the tournament.

UNO will face sixth-seeded North Dakota in the first round at 6 p.m. Friday in Brookings, South Dakota. The winner of that game will face second-seeded South Dakota State at 3 p.m. Sunday. The final will be Nov. 5.

The Mavs and North Dakota played to a scoreless tie in September.

On Sunday, UNO got a goal in the 14th minute from Marissa Gohr and maintained the lead the rest of the way. Mia Olesen made five saves.

UNO (5-8-5, 4-2-3) .................... 1 0 — 1

At Oral Roberts (9-9-1, 4-5-0) ..... 0 0 — 0

Goals: UNO, Gohr.