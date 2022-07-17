UNO women's athletic program worked to overcome discrimination

At the dawn of Title IX, women’s collegiate sports struggled without institutional support, languishing until lawsuits, threats of lawsuits and additional legislation forced changes.

UNO was no exception.

While UNO claims the honor of hosting the first Women's College World Series, it did so in title only.

The school did not provide funding for the series, which started in 1969, said Connie Claussen, UNO's then-assistant professor of physical education who was tapped by Nebraska's softball organizations to help organize it. Nor did UNO underwrite its own team.

The money to run the series came from Nebraska and Omaha softball organizations, Claussen said. UNO's team competed in borrowed uniforms. She volunteered her time as a coach.

For Claussen, an icon in Nebraska women's collegiate athletics, the series was just the first of many battles she would face in building UNO's athletic program.

UNO's president at the time argued against creating women's basketball and volleyball teams, writing in a memo that one women’s sport — softball — should have been enough, Claussen said.

In its first year, the women's basketball team wore white T-shirts with their numbers made of black electric tape. The farthest UNO's women's teams could travel was to Lincoln.

"At a lot of institutions, including UNO, it was the parents and outsiders who fought to get money for women's sports," she said. "I had parents who were ready to take UNO to court because we weren't getting funding like men."

After parent Mary Ellen Drickey filed a sex discrimination complaint against UNO, a federal civil rights office found the university guilty of institutional discrimination. Among the federal findings in 1975: UNO's men's athletics received $200,000 annually while women's athletics received $7,500.

That year was a high-water mark for women's athletics at UNO for another reason, too: Claussen and her Mavericks took home the Women's College World Series championship title.

It would be a long slog before schools like UNO began to mirror what John F. Kennedy College in Wahoo offered from 1965 to 1975.

Women were dealt a setback in 1984 when a Supreme Court decision severely restricted the scope of Title IX. Instead, Congress would have to pass another law, the Civil Rights Restoration Act of 1987, to force colleges to be more equitable.

Claussen said she didn't see things improve significantly at UNO until the 1980s.

Sports historian Victoria Jackson said another factor in genuine progress was the booming economy in the 1990s.

Opposition to women's athletics had been about power and resources, said Jackson, an assistant professor at Arizona State University.

"When there is broader economic optimism, and that alongside political and cultural support for women in sports, that's when we see the commitment to expanding opportunities really take hold," Jackson said.

Lawsuits claiming violations of Title IX have been key, said Katrina Jagodinsky, associate professor of history at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

"If no one uses the law, it will go dormant, it won't be applied," she said. "The reason Title IX is so far-reaching is because of individual lawsuits," Jagodinsky said.