 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical
BASKETBALL

UNO women's basketball adds Polina and Ana Nikulochkina

  • Updated
  • 0

UNO women's basketball coach Carrie Banks announced Friday twin sisters Polina and Ana Nikulochkina as the latest editions to the Maverick roster.

They are the fourth and fifth transfers to be added to UNO's roster this week.

They played the past two seasons at Tallahassee Community College.

The 5-foot-7 Polina Nikulochkina averaged 14.3 points and shot 39.8% (45 of 113) from 3-point range, while 5-6 Ana Nikulochkina averaged 13.3 points and shot 41% (32 of 78) from behind the arc.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Ryan Fitzpatrick in talks for Thursday Night Football deal after announcing retirement

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert