UNO women's basketball adds Polina and Ana Nikulochkina

UNO women's basketball coach Carrie Banks announced Friday twin sisters Polina and Ana Nikulochkina as the latest editions to the Maverick roster.

They are the fourth and fifth transfers to be added to UNO's roster this week.

They played the past two seasons at Tallahassee Community College.

The 5-foot-7 Polina Nikulochkina averaged 14.3 points and shot 39.8% (45 of 113) from 3-point range, while 5-6 Ana Nikulochkina averaged 13.3 points and shot 41% (32 of 78) from behind the arc.