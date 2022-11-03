UNO women's basketball excited for roster filled with newcomers

Grace Cave can't help but smile when thinking about the opportunity to play another basketball game at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

"I'm super excited," the UNO sophomore guard said, "knowing that the last game I played there I got a ring on my finger."

That game was the 2021 Class D-1 state final. With her Weeping Water squad trailing by one, Cave drove the length of the floor and made a layup with six seconds left for a 40-39 win over Pleasanton. It was Weeping Water's first state title.

Now, less than two years later, Cave and her UNO teammates open the regular season facing No. 22 Nebraska at PBA at noon Monday. The Huskers' lineup includes Alexis Markowski, who was Cave's teammate on their AAU team.

"It's getting to be a great atmosphere," Cave said.

Cave is a returning starter for a UNO team who will have a different look as half of its 14-player roster is new to the program. Cave averaged 7.4 points and hit a team-best 23 3-pointers last season while she was second on the team in assists and steals. UNO coach Carrie Banks is counting on Cave to be one of the team's leaders.

"I look at her like she's a junior, she played that many minutes," Banks said. "I want her to take all her experiences from last year, both good and bad, because she has an understanding of what the season entails."

One of Cave's primary goals is just staying healthy. Since winning that high school state title, Cave has had COVID twice, mononucleosis, bronchitis, played last season with a broken finger and broke her femur this summer.

But she comes into this season healthy, and she'll be part of a deep roster of guards. Katie Keitges is another returning guard who started 20 games last season, and five of UNO's newcomers are junior college transfer guards.

"We've been very fortunate because the newcomers we have are older kids. They're new here, but not new to college basketball," Banks said. "At the guard spots, we have a lot of kids who can do a lot of different things. That will be our biggest asset."

Banks feels the newcomers will allow the Mavs to play at a faster pace and improve their perimeter scoring. Last season the Mavs were last in the Summit League in scoring (57.2 points per game) and shot 39% from the field.

The Mavs in 2021-22 were 5-5 before struggling after Christmas, needing to plug in different players because of injuries. They finished the season 7-19.

Among the returners in the paint is 6-foot-3 center Elena Pilakouta, who has been an effective scorer on the low block. She shot 52.7% from the field as she averaged 9.8 points and 4.6 rebounds a game.

The Mavs are without their top scorer from a year ago, Mariah Murdie. Murdie played four seasons of basketball and is spending her extra COVID year as a middle blocker for the volleyball team.

Cave feels the newcomers and returners have developed a good chemistry. She said they hang out a lot away from the court and "we have a lot of facilitators on the court."

Both Cave and Banks are eager to see where this season will go.

"I think this team is going to look completely different (from last year). The energy in the gym is different," Banks said.