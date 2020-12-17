UNO women's basketball falls to Illinois State

NORMAL, Ill. — Illinois State went on a 23-4 run midway through the game to seize control during its 69-38 win over the UNO women on Thursday afternoon.

The Mavericks were within 16-15 with two minutes left in the first half. But the Redbirds finished the half on a 9-2 run and outscored the Mavs 14-2 in the first four minutes of the third quarter to build a 39-19 lead. Illinois State hit four of its 12 3-pointers in those six minutes.

UNO (1-4) started well, leading 8-2 after Mariah Murdie hit a 3-pointer with 5:51 left in the first quarter. But the Mavs scored just nine points the rest of the half and were held to a season-low point total.

Ella Ogier led UNO with seven points, while Claire Killian had six points and six rebounds.​

UNO returns to action Saturday at home against Graceland.​