 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
UNO women's basketball falls to Illinois State
0 comments
BASKETBALL

UNO women's basketball falls to Illinois State

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

NORMAL, Ill. — Illinois State went on a 23-4 run midway through the game to seize control during its 69-38 win over the UNO women on Thursday afternoon.

The Mavericks were within 16-15 with two minutes left in the first half. But the Redbirds finished the half on a 9-2 run and outscored the Mavs 14-2 in the first four minutes of the third quarter to build a 39-19 lead. Illinois State hit four of its 12 3-pointers in those six minutes.

UNO (1-4) started well, leading 8-2 after Mariah Murdie hit a 3-pointer with 5:51 left in the first quarter. But the Mavs scored just nine points the rest of the half and were held to a season-low point total.

Ella Ogier led UNO with seven points, while Claire Killian had six points and six rebounds.​

UNO returns to action Saturday at home against Graceland.​

Meet the 2020-21 UNO women's basketball team

1 of 14
0 comments

Tags

Omaha World-Herald: Local Sports

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert