UNO women's basketball falls to No. 12 Iowa State in season opener

AMES, Iowa — Lexi Donarski hit six of Iowa State's 10 3-pointers as the 12th-ranked Cyclones pulled away in the second half for a 65-38 win over UNO women's basketball Tuesday in the season opener for both teams.
UNO led 12-11 after one quarter, but Iowa State settled in after that as it extended the lead to 54-30 early in the fourth quarter.
Donarski led all scorers with 18 points, while teammate Ashley Joens added 15 points and eight rebounds.
Senior Mariah Murdie led UNO with 15 points and eight rebounds, while Elena Pilakouta was next with eight points.
UNO next plays Creighton at Sokol Arena at 1 p.m. Saturday.
Our best Omaha staff photos & videos of November 2021
Fans watch Elkhorn take on Seward on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Cousins Flynn Jacobson, 8, and Nora Owen, 10, chat Thursday from their cars while waiting for the doors to open at Kohll’s Pharmacy near 127th and Q Streets. The two received their first doses of the COVID vaccine.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Kaiden winces while getting the first dose of the vaccine from registered nurse Jerryl Thom at Kohll's Pharmacy near 127th and Q Streets in Omaha on Thursday, November 04, 2021. Children ages 5-11 are now authorized to get the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
Seward's Christian Fields catches a touchdown pass late in the first half in front of Elkhorn's Zach Leinen on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Fans tailgate in the east parking lot of Memorial Stadium before the Nebraska and Ohio State game on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Samori Toure catches a pass for 24-yards as he gets hit by Ohio State's Cameron Brown on their first drive on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Army National Guard Spc. Frank Stroup plays Reveille before the start of the Nebraska and Ohio State on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska Head Coach Scott Frost speaks with an official in the second half against Ohio State on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Samori Toure can't catch up to a late fourth-quarter pass against Ohio State on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez celebrates running in a touchdown in the third quarter against Ohio State on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez takes the field before a game against Ohio State during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
