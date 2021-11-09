UNO women's basketball falls to No. 12 Iowa State in season opener

Check out the 2021-22 schedule for UNO men's basketball.

AMES, Iowa — Lexi Donarski hit six of Iowa State's 10 3-pointers as the 12th-ranked Cyclones pulled away in the second half for a 65-38 win over UNO women's basketball Tuesday in the season opener for both teams.

UNO led 12-11 after one quarter, but Iowa State settled in after that as it extended the lead to 54-30 early in the fourth quarter.

Donarski led all scorers with 18 points, while teammate Ashley Joens added 15 points and eight rebounds.

Senior Mariah Murdie led UNO with 15 points and eight rebounds, while Elena Pilakouta was next with eight points.

UNO next plays Creighton at Sokol Arena at 1 p.m. Saturday.

