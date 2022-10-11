UNO women's basketball picked last in preseason Summit League poll

UNO women's basketball was picked last in the preseason Summit League poll on Tuesday.

South Dakota State was selected to win as the conference as the Jackrabbits received 36 of the 40 first-place votes.

South Dakota State and South Dakota shared the league title last season, and the Coyotes are second in this year's poll.

SDSU senior Myah Selland was named the preseason player of the year for a second consecutive season. Selland averaged 14.2 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.3 assists last season.

No Mavericks made the preseason All-Summit League first or second teams.

Poll

1. South Dakota State (36 first-place votes)

2. South Dakota (4)

3. Oral Roberts

4. North Dakota

5. North Dakota State

6. UMKC

7. Western Illinois

8. Denver

9. St. Thomas

10. UNO