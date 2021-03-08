UNO women's basketball reaches Summit League tournament final

UNO is one win from the NCAA tournament.

The Mavericks defeated Western Illinois 69-55 on Monday in the semifinals of the Summit League tournament. UNO is the first No. 8 seed to reach the final. It will play either South Dakota or North Dakota State for the championship on Tuesday.

UNO led from the start Monday and carried a three-point lead into halftime. The Mavs broke the game open in the third quarter, outscoring WIU by 13 during that frame.

UNO shot 54.5% from the field and 57.1% from 3-point range. The Mavs out-rebounded WIU by seven and hit 13 of 16 free throws.

Claire Killian led UNO with 22 points. Sarah Schmitt and Elena Pilakouta also reached double figures with 10 points apiece. Josie Filer had eight points and a team-high nine rebounds.