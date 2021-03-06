 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
UNO women's basketball team upsets No. 1 seed South Dakota State in Summit League tourney
0 comments
alert top story
BASKETBALL

UNO women's basketball team upsets No. 1 seed South Dakota State in Summit League tourney

{{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — The UNO women opened the Summit League tournament with a stunning upset, knocking off No. 22 South Dakota State 52-40 on Saturday afternoon.

The Mavs, who are the eighth seed in the tournament, led by five at halftime and never allowed the Jackrabbits to get closer than seven in the fourth quarter.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Josie Filer led the Mavs with 19 points and 12 rebounds, while Mariah Murdie added nine points, five rebounds, five blocked shots and six steals off the bench.

UNO will play in Monday's first semifinal at 11:45 a.m.​

Meet the 2020-21 UNO women's basketball team

1 of 14

gene.schinzel@owh.com, 402-444-1038, twitter.com/GeneOWH

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Tennis: Djokovic wins record-extending ninth Australian Open

Omaha World-Herald: Local Sports

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert