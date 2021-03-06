UNO women's basketball team upsets No. 1 seed South Dakota State in Summit League tourney

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — The UNO women opened the Summit League tournament with a stunning upset, knocking off No. 22 South Dakota State 52-40 on Saturday afternoon.

The Mavs, who are the eighth seed in the tournament, led by five at halftime and never allowed the Jackrabbits to get closer than seven in the fourth quarter.

Josie Filer led the Mavs with 19 points and 12 rebounds, while Mariah Murdie added nine points, five rebounds, five blocked shots and six steals off the bench.

UNO will play in Monday's first semifinal at 11:45 a.m.​

