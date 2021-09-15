UNO women's basketball will open 2021-22 with five straight road games

The UNO women's basketball team will open its season with five straight road games as the Mavs released its non-conference schedule on Wednesday.

"We have a young team and we will be tested early," said Carrie Banks, who enters her second season as coach. "I'm looking forward to seeing people in Baxter again."

The season begins Nov. 9 at Iowa State before the Mavs play at Creighton on Nov. 13.

UNO's home opener will be Dec. 2 against Tennessee State. The Mavs also host College of Saint Mary (Dec. 5), Kansas State (Dec. 8) and Northern Colorado (Dec. 11) before opening Summit League play.

UNO went 7-13 last season. The Mavs won five of their last seven games and reached the Summit League tournament final.

UNO schedule (Starting times listed where available)

November: 9: at Iowa State, 11 a.m.; 13: at Creighton, 1 p.m.; 17: at Kansas, 7 p.m.; 21: at Weber State, 2 p.m.; 29: at Illinois-Chicago, noon.

December: 2: Tennessee State. 5: College of Saint Mary, 2 p.m.; 8: Kansas State, 5 p.m.; 11: Northern Colorado, 2 p.m.; 20: at St. Thomas. 22: at Western Illinois. 30: UMKC.