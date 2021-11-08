UNO women's hoops preview: Mavs aim to start like they finished last season

UNO was the talk of the women's Summit League tournament in March.

The Mavs won three of their last four regular-season games to wrap up the tournament's eighth and final seed. Then came a 52-40 first-round tourney win over South Dakota State, which had been unbeaten in league play. UNO wound up becoming the Summit's first eighth seed to reach the tournament final.

"I think initially we wanted to take some points of pride from that. But I'm over it now. And I hope (the players) are over it now, too, because that was last year," said Carrie Banks, who enters her second year as UNO's coach. "Year to year, teams are different."

Banks is ready to find out what's in store this year as the Mavericks open the season at 11 a.m. Tuesday at 12th-ranked Iowa State. UNO's first five games are on the road, including Saturday's game at Creighton.

While UNO was at its best in last year's final weeks, the Mavs were hampered by injuries and COVID-19 cancellations throughout December and January. They were 1-8 heading into February.

"We had to overcome adversity," said three-year starter Josie Filer. "I think it taught us as a team not to let that beat us down and figure out how to get through that together."