UNO women's hoops preview: Mavs aim to start like they finished last season

UNO was the talk of the women's Summit League tournament in March.
The Mavs won three of their last four regular-season games to wrap up the tournament's eighth and final seed. Then came a 52-40 first-round tourney win over South Dakota State, which had been unbeaten in league play. UNO wound up becoming the Summit's first eighth seed to reach the tournament final.
"I think initially we wanted to take some points of pride from that. But I'm over it now. And I hope (the players) are over it now, too, because that was last year," said Carrie Banks, who enters her second year as UNO's coach. "Year to year, teams are different."
Banks is ready to find out what's in store this year as the Mavericks open the season at 11 a.m. Tuesday at 12th-ranked Iowa State. UNO's first five games are on the road, including Saturday's game at Creighton.
While UNO was at its best in last year's final weeks, the Mavs were hampered by injuries and COVID-19 cancellations throughout December and January. They were 1-8 heading into February.
"We had to overcome adversity," said three-year starter Josie Filer. "I think it taught us as a team not to let that beat us down and figure out how to get through that together."
The Mavs saw results at the end of last season, "showing us what we can do," Filer said. "Now we have so much more to work toward."
This season, UNO's 14-player roster includes seven newcomers. Most of the Mavs' returning experience is along the front line, where seniors Filer, Elena Pilakouta and Mariah Murdie all have started at least 29 games their first three seasons in Omaha.
The 6-foot-3 Pilakouta led the Mavs in scoring last season at 12.5 points per game, while Filer averaged 10.2 with a team-best 5.8 rebounds. Filer has started for the Mavs since arriving on campus in 2018.
"She's such a smart basketball player. And she's very versatile," Banks said of Filer, who had 19 points and 12 rebounds in the upset of SDSU. "(At 6-foot) she's undersized but still finds ways to score inside. She can rebound, and she's a really good passer. She's kind of that hard-to-guard person on the court."
But UNO will have roles to fill on the perimeter.
Sophie Johnston, the team's lone senior guard, started 16 games and averaged 5.8 points last season. Another experienced guard, Akili Felici, will be sidelined for the first half of the season. Three of UNO's five freshmen are guards.
"The decision-making spots are the ones we need to grow the most quickly," Banks said. "We're very talented at those spots."
The Mavs' defense led the way in the league tournament, but Banks said it needs to be more consistent. In 12 regular-season league games, UNO allowed 74.3 points per game.
"We're relying on our guards to ramp things up on the defensive end," Banks said. "I'm excited to see what that part looks like because I think it can be really good."
Schedule
November: 9, at Iowa State, 11 a.m. 13, at Creighton, 1 p.m. 17, at Kansas, 7 p.m. 21, at Weber State, 2 p.m. 29, at UIC, noon.
December: 2, vs. Tennessee State, TBD. 5, vs. College of St. Mary, 2 p.m. 8, vs. Kansas State, 5 p.m. 11, vs. Northern Colorado, 2 p.m. 20, at St. Thomas, 7 p.m. 22, at Western Illinois, 6 p.m. 30, vs. UMKC, 7 p.m.
January: 1, vs. Oral Roberts, 1 p.m. 6, at North Dakota, 6 p.m. 8, at North Dakota State, 1 p.m. 13, vs. South Dakota State, 5 p.m. 15, vs. South Dakota, 1 p.m. 20, vs. Denver, 7 p.m. 27, at Oral Roberts, 7 p.m. 29, at UMKC, 2 p.m.
February: 3, vs. North Dakota State, 7 p.m. 5, vs. North Dakota, 1 p.m. 10, at South Dakota, 7 p.m. 12, at South Dakota State, 2 p.m. 19, at Denver, 3 p.m. 24, vs. Western Illinois, 7 p.m. 26, vs. St. Thomas, 1 p.m.
March: 5-8, Summit League tournament (Sioux Falls, S.D.)
Roster
Guards
Natalie Bartle, 5-6, Jr.
Grace Cave, 5-7, Fr.
Akili Felici, 5-10, Jr.
Lauren Frost, 5-8, So.
Kennedi Grant, 5-7, Fr.
Sophie Johnston, 5-10, Sr.
Katie Keitges, 5-8, So.
Sam Mitchell, 5-6, Jr.
Alexis Pratt, 5-5, Fr.
Forwards
Josie Filer, 6-0, Sr.
Morgann Gardner, 6-2, Fr.
Mariah Murdie, 6-3, Sr.
Centers
Caprice Augustin, 6-2, Fr.
Elena Pilakouta, 6-3, Sr.
