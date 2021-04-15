UNO women's soccer advances to Summit League tournament championship

It was another scoreless battle between the UNO and South Dakota State women.

This one, though, was decided by penalty kicks. And the Mavericks triumphed Thursday to reach the Summit League tournament final.

UNO outscored SDSU 3-1 in the shootout to advance to face top-seeded Denver is Saturday's 4 p.m. championship match at Caniglia Field.

The Pioneers advanced earlier Thursday with a 2-0 win over South Dakota. Denver defeated UNO twice three weeks ago, 2-1 and 1-0.

UNO and South Dakota State had twice played to scoreless ties to start the season. Both of those matches were indoors because of cold weather.

On Thursday before penalty kicks, UNO outshot the Jackrabbits 14-9, including 9-4 after halftime. But neither team found the back of the net.

Mia Olesen, who was named the Summit goalkeeper of the year Wednesday, made five saves before penalty kicks. In the shootout, UNO put Madeline Smith in goal.

The Mavs took a 2-1 lead after two rounds on scores by Grace Ostergaard and Sophia Green. Emilie Erland scored in the fourth round, and when SDSU — which came into the semifinal 12-0-4 — failed on its attempt, UNO advanced to the final.