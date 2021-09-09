 Skip to main content
UNO women's soccer and Minnesota play to draw
SOCCER

The UNO women played unbeaten Minnesota to a 0-0 draw Thursday night at Caniglia Field.

The Mavs (3-2-1) have shut out its past three opponents. They earned 1-0 wins over Nebraska and Northern Colorado prior to shutting out the Gophers (3-0-3).

Minnesota held an 18-8 advantage in shots. UNO goalkeeper Mia Reedtz Rehde Olesen made six saves, including a diving stop midway through the second overtime.

UNO had three shots on goal. Minnesota's keeper made a leaping save of a Regan Zimmers free kick from 30 yards out during the first overtime.

UNO returns to action Sunday at Missouri State.

gene.schinzel@owh.com, 402-444-1038, twitter.com/GeneOWH

Omaha World-Herald: Local Sports

