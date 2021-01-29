 Skip to main content
UNO women's soccer blanks Missouri Western in exhibition game
UNO women's soccer blanks Missouri Western in exhibition game

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — The UNO women's soccer team earned a 4-0 win over Missouri Western in its exhibition opener Friday night.

The Mavs led 2-0 at halftime as Regan Zimmers scored off a Grace Ostergaard assist and Western had an own goal. Andrea Daves and Sophia Green scored after halftime.

"Obviously, there was a lot of energy and intensity, and my hope is that we can build off that going forward into the Summit League season," UNO coach Tim Walters said.

UNO will host another exhibition on Feb. 5 against South Dakota before opening the regular season Feb. 12 against South Dakota State.​

