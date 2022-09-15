UNO women's soccer can't make early lead hold up against Iowa State

AMES, Iowa — Iowa State scored two minutes into the second half to break a halftime tie as the Cyclones went on to beat the UNO women 4-1 Thursday.

The Mavericks (1-5-2), who were shut out in their previous three matches, struck early when Alyssa Hansen scored off a Marissa Gohr assist in the seventh minute.

But Iowa State (3-3-2) tied it midway through the first half, then Salom Prat's goal in the opening minutes of the second half gave the Cyclones the lead for good.

Both teams had seven goals on goal. ISU's Jordan Silkowitz had six saves while UNO's Mia Olesen had three.

The Mavs return home to face Air Force at 1 p.m. Sunday.

UNO (1-5-2) .................. 1 0—1

At Iowa State (3-3-2) .... 1 2—3

Goals: UNO, Hansen. ISU, Hernandez, Colbert, Prat.