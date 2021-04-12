UNO women's soccer defies poll, reaches Summit League tournament

“I think they always felt they were good players, and they kind of laughed it off,” Walters said of the poll. “I think they took it with a grain of salt and said we’re going to prove everyone wrong.”

The Mavs have done that with mostly a young lineup. Of the nine Mavs who have played more than 900 minutes, six are freshmen.

Among those freshmen are Sophia Green, who leads the team with six goals; midfielder Grace Ostergaard, a Millard West grad who has played more than 1,300 minutes; Marian product Grace Thede, a defender who has played nearly 1,200 minutes; and keeper Mia Olesen, who has allowed six goals in 10 games.

“I think in general what the freshmen have brought to the team is what freshmen always bring, and that’s kind of a new energy and a different kind of motivation to do well,” said Daves, who has scored five goals this season.

Walters said shifting the season from fall to spring has helped the newcomers adjust to the program and make an immediate impact.

“It became pretty clear in the fall that they were going to have pretty big roles for us in the spring,” Walters said. “We thought with this group we brought in that we could be very competitive this year.”