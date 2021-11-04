 Skip to main content
UNO women's soccer falls in double overtime to South Dakota State in Summit League semifinals
SOCCER

UNO women's soccer falls in double overtime to South Dakota State in Summit League semifinals

DENVER — South Dakota State's Kayla Anderson scored with 3:08 left in double overtime to give the Jackrabbits a 1-0 win over the UNO women in the Summit League tournament semifinals Thursday.

UNO, which lost 2-1 to SDSU last Friday, ends its season at 9-8-2.

On Thursday, SDSU outshot the Mavs 18-9, including 15-6 after halftime. Andrea Daves, Grace Ostergaard and Hannah Heinemann all attempted two shots for UNO.

Rachel Thigpen finished with two saves for the Mavs.​

South Dakota State will play Denver in the final Saturday. Denver defeated South Dakota in a shootout in the other semifinal.

