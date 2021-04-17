UNO women's soccer falls to Denver in Summit League tournament championship

Top-seeded Denver scored less than four minutes into the match and went on to a 3-0 win over UNO in the Summit League women's soccer championship Saturday at Caniglia Field.

Kaitlyn Glover converted a crossing pass from Natalie Beckman for a goal 3:54 into the match. Denver's Sami Feller added a goal with 5:07 left in the half, and then the Pioneers scored nine minutes into the second half.​

Denver (16-2-1) advances to the NCAA tournament, while UNO ends its season at 9-5-4. It was the second time in three seasons that the Mavs were Summit tournament runners-up.

Omaha World-Herald: Local Sports The latest sports headlines from Omaha.com. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.