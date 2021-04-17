 Skip to main content
UNO women's soccer falls to Denver in Summit League tournament championship
SOCCER

Jordyn West

UNO's Jordyn West passes the ball during the Summit League tournament championship.

 SAVANNAH HAMM, THE WORLD-HERALD

Top-seeded Denver scored less than four minutes into the match and went on to a 3-0 win over UNO in the Summit League women's soccer championship Saturday at Caniglia Field.

Kaitlyn Glover converted a crossing pass from Natalie Beckman for a goal 3:54 into the match. Denver's Sami Feller added a goal with 5:07 left in the half, and then the Pioneers scored nine minutes into the second half.​

Denver (16-2-1) advances to the NCAA tournament, while UNO ends its season at 9-5-4. It was the second time in three seasons that the Mavs were Summit tournament runners-up.

