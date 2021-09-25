UNO women's soccer falls to No. 20 Gonzaga

SPOKANE, Wash. — No. 20 Gonzaga scored in the 65th minute as they held off the UNO women for a 1-0 win Saturday night.
Kelsey Oyler scored the lone goal as Gonzaga, winners of eight straight, held an 8-2 advantage on shots on goal.
Mia Reedtz Rehde Olesen and Rachel Thigpen combined to make seven saves for the Mavs (3-4-2). Gonzaga came into the match averaging 3.4 goals per game.
UNO (3-4-2) begins Summit League play Friday when it hosts Denver.
