UNO women's soccer finds its footing as Sophia Green returns to health

Sophia Green isn't looking forward to the end of UNO's season.

The junior forward knows she's scheduled to have knee surgery, and would like that procedure to be pushed back as long as possible.

"I'm in the mentality of playing each game like it's your last," Green said. "No athlete wants to undergo knee surgery. I'm trying to get the most out of it while I can."

She'll at least have one more match as the third-seeded Mavericks open the Summit League tournament against sixth-seeded North Dakota at 6 p.m. Friday in Brookings, South Dakota. The winner will face 13-0-5 South Dakota State in Sunday's semifinal.

UNO and North Dakota played to a scoreless draw Sept. 23. Though it was scoreless, the Mavs had a 20-1 shot advantage that game.

"It feels like a long time ago, and both teams probably have changed a lot since then," coach Tim Walters said. "I think our group is more confident now."

Green played 45 minutes in that first meeting with the Fight Hawks, one of her first games back after dislocating her kneecap during the team's first practice in August.

She was afraid at the time that it was a torn ACL, but instead returned to the pitch Sept 8. And her game has rounded into form as the season has gone on.

"It's probably not a coincidence that we're playing better with her getting back to her best," Walters said. "She makes us a little more dangerous and makes teams respect us a little more."

The Summit newcomer of the year in 2020, Green has two assists and a goal during the past four games as UNO has gone 3-0-1. Green's goal came on a left-footed shot late in last Friday's 1-1 tie at UMKC.

Green is one of four Mavs with two goals on the season. Marissa Gohr, who scored the winner against Oral Roberts last Sunday, leads the team with three goals.

UNO's strong finish secured its spot in the league tournament. They Mavs started the season 2-8-4 but finished 4-2-3 in league play and 5-8-4 overall.

"I feel like we're playing really well as a team right now and we have momentum going into the tournament," Green said.

All-league honors

Junior defender Regan Zimmers was named to the Summit League's first team Thursday. The Millard North grad helped the Mavs record five shutouts. She played all 90 minutes 14 times this season and racked up more than 1,500 minutes.

Midfielder Grace Ostergaard, a junior from Millard West, was a second-team selection — the third time she's garnered league honors. Jordyn West earned honorable mention.

The league's all-newcomer team included UNO keeper Emma Konsmo, who went 3-2 and made six starts, and Lindsey Birch.