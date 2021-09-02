 Skip to main content
UNO women's soccer gets own goal from Nebraska to defeat the Huskers
SOCCER

LINCOLN — UNO got an own goal from Nebraska and then relied on a solid defensive effort to earn a 1-0 road win over the Huskers on Thursday night.

The own goal came in the 15th minute as the Mavericks played from in front the rest of the way.

UNO goalkeeper Mia Reedtz Rehde Olesen finished the night with six saves, five of which came before halftime.

Nebraska outshot the Mavs 12-0 in the first half and 22-1 for the match. UNO's only shot attempt came in the 80th minute from Sophia Green.

Sarah Weber led Nebraska's offense with four shot attempts, while Theresa Pujado and Haley Peterson attempted three each.

UNO recorded its second shutout this season as it improves to 2-2. Nebraska drops to 3-2 as it's been shutout the last two matches.

Both teams return to action Sunday. UNO hosts Northern Colorado at 7 p.m. Sunday, while Nebraska plays at home against Loyola-Chicago at 1:05 p.m.

