UNO women's soccer has strong foundations with its defense

A 4-0 loss to Wyoming made for a long trip back to Omaha last week for UNO's women's soccer team.

The ride home Thursday was much more enjoyable.

"I was answering a lot of text messages that I got after the game," UNO coach Tim Walters said on Friday, a day after his Mavs knocked off Nebraska 1-0 in Lincoln.

UNO got an own goal from the Huskers 15 minutes into the match, then the Mavs relied on their defense to stay in front.

Facing a Nebraska team that scored 10 goals in winning its first three matches this fall, UNO goalkeeper Mia Reedtz Rehde Olesen made five saves in the first half.

"She was incredible, absolutely incredible. It wasn't just the saves, she came out and got crosses," Walters said of his keeper.

The Mavs held the Huskers to one shot on goal in the second half as UNO (2-2) earned its second shutout win this season. The Mavs shut out 10 of 18 opponents last season and returned nearly everyone from that lineup.

"It was pretty darn good," said Walters of how his defense played Thursday. "This is a confidence booster."