UNO women's soccer looking to clinch spot in Summit League tournament this weekend

UNO women's soccer needs one point this weekend to secure a spot in the four-team Summit League women's soccer tournament. The Mavs are hoping for more points than that.

UNO, tied with South Dakota for third place in the standings with 15 points, will host second-place South Dakota State (16 points) at 4 p.m. Friday before taking on South Dakota at 1 p.m. Sunday in the regular-season finale.

"It will be a really tough weekend. It's going to start feeling like a playoff weekend real quick," UNO coach Tim Walters said. "Those are the kind of teams we need to see in order to take that next step."

The Mavs can finish anywhere from second to fifth place, but Walters knows his team's playing well, winning five of its last six.

"It's a confident group right now," Walters said. "We made a change to play in the back a couple of weeks ago. I think that has suited us well."

Sophia Green has had an injury-plagued season, dealing with a broken hand early in the season and then a quad injury. But the sophomore forward scored three of her team-best four goals in the last four matches, including a golden goal against North Dakota last Sunday.