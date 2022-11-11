UNO women's soccer on a roll at just the right time

It's taken just a month to change this season's narrative for the UNO women's soccer team.

In the middle of October, UNO's record was 2-8-4. The Mavs had just lost back-to-back matches against league favorites South Dakota State 3-0 and Denver 2-0.

But the Mavs haven't lost since, and at 1 p.m. Saturday they will play in the NCAA tournament against No. 1 seed Notre Dame.

"Going undefeated those last four weeks, we're exactly where we wanted to be," junior midfielder Regan Zimmers said. "We like to prepare and get better from tougher games in the (nonconference) and then to peak and be our best at the end of the season."

UNO played five Power Five teams in the season's first month and were 0-4-1 in those games. But the Mavs started to get results at the back end of the Summit schedule and then were at their best during the league tournament.

UNO has shut out its last four opponents. That included a win in the Summit semifinals over South Dakota State as the Mavs handed the Jackrabbits their only loss of the season. Then playing the final on its home field, UNO played Oral Roberts to a scoreless tie before winning a penalty-kick shootout to earn the NCAA tournament automatic berth.

In the Oral Roberts win, keeper Emma Konsmo made eight saves and then put the Mavs in control of the shootout with two huge saves.

"We're worked really hard for this opportunity," UNO coach Tim Walters said.

The Mavs have overcome their share of adversity, too. They lost starters Cece Behrens and Grace Thede to knee injuries, then Sophia Green, one of UNO's top attackers, has been slowed with a knee injury all season.

"It's gotten to the point that we're doing it for them since they don't have the chance to play again this year," defender Grace Crockett said prior to the Oral Roberts match. "I think this team responds well to adversity."

The Mavs will face its toughest challenge in Notre Dame, which is in the NCAA tournament for the 28th time in the last 30 years and has won three national titles.

Notre Dame is 14-2-3 with its losses coming in September against NCAA qualifiers Clemson and Pittsburgh. The Irish are 4-1-3 against ranked opponents.

Korbin Albert leads the Irish as she has 11 goals in the last eight games and was named the ACC midfielder of the year. Olivia Wingate has added 11 goals and five assists.​