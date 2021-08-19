 Skip to main content
UNO women's soccer opens season with win over Northern Iowa
UNO women's soccer opens season with win over Northern Iowa

Emilie Erland scored midway through the first half to lift the UNO women to a 1-0 win over Northern Iowa on Thursday night at Caniglia Field.

UNO starts this season with a shutout after recording 10 shutouts last season when it went 8-5-5.

The Mavs held a 5-0 edge in shots on goal in the first half as Erland's goal came on an assist from Andrea Daves.

UNO didn't allow a shot on goal all night while Erland and Avarie Howard each had two shots on goal for the Mavs.

UNO now hits the road to face Kansas State at 1 p.m. Sunday.

