UNO women's soccer opens season with win over Northern Iowa

Emilie Erland scored midway through the first half to lift the UNO women to a 1-0 win over Northern Iowa on Thursday night at Caniglia Field.

UNO starts this season with a shutout after recording 10 shutouts last season when it went 8-5-5.

The Mavs held a 5-0 edge in shots on goal in the first half as Erland's goal came on an assist from Andrea Daves.

UNO didn't allow a shot on goal all night while Erland and Avarie Howard each had two shots on goal for the Mavs.

UNO now hits the road to face Kansas State at 1 p.m. Sunday.

