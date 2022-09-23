 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SOCCER

UNO women's soccer opens Summit play with draw against North Dakota

UNO outshot North Dakota 20-1 Friday night at Caniglia Field, but the Mavericks couldn't find the back of the net in playing to a scoreless draw in the Summit League women's opener.

Regan Zimmers and Marissa Gohr each took three shots for UNO (1-6-3, 0-0-1) as North Dakota keeper Madi Livingston made four saves.

The draw snaps the Mavs' five-match losing streak. UNO has scored one goal in six matches this month.

The Mavs return to action at 1 p.m. Sunday, hosting North Dakota State.

North Dakota (4-5-2, 0-0-1) ........ 0 0—0

At UNO (1-6-3, 0-0-1) ................. 0 0—0

