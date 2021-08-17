UNO women's soccer picked third in preseason Summit League poll

The UNO women's soccer team was picked to finish third in the Summit League preseason poll, which was announced Tuesday.

The Mavs are behind defending league champion Denver and South Dakota State, which went 12-0-5 last season.

UNO went 8-5-5 last season, its first winning season since 2010. The Mavs, who played in the Summit tournament final, returning its entire starting lineup. That includes Summit players to watch Sophia Green, who scored six goals and was the league's newcomer of the year, and Margaret LaVigne, who led the team in minutes played.