UNO women's soccer ready for new season after spring success

Four months ago, UNO was playing in the Summit League women's soccer tournament final.

Now the Mavs are ready to run it back with nearly their entire roster intact.

"It's a good year for that quick turnaround," said UNO coach Tim Walters, who started eight freshmen in the Summit final. "We can fine-tune some things, but we don't have to reinvent the wheel."

The new season begins at 7 p.m. Thursday when the Mavs host Northern Iowa at Caniglia Field. The Panthers went 4-4-3 last season, scoring a total of nine goals.

UNO recorded 10 shutouts when it went 8-5-5 during the 2020-21 season, which was delayed until the spring because of COVID-19. It was UNO's first winning season since 2010.

"It's nice that we have a lot of returners so we didn't have to work on chemistry as much this year as last year," senior defender Margaret LaVigne said. "Now that we have that chemistry it's like, 'What's the next step?'"

LaVigne led the Mavs in minutes played with 1,726 last season. All 10 Mavs who played at least 1,100 minutes remain on the roster.