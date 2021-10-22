UNO women's soccer rolls to win over North Dakota State

FARGO, N.D. — Andrea Daves scored in each half as the UNO women cruised to a 4-0 win at North Dakota State Friday night.

The Mavs hadn't scored more than two goals in a game this season, but they had two in each half Friday.

Sophia Green added a goal in the first half, then Daves and Cece Behrens scored in a six-minute span midway through the second half.

Rachel Thigpen made two saves to earn the shutout.

UNO stays on the road to face North Dakota at 1 p.m. Sunday.

