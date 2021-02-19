UNO women's soccer rolls to win over North Dakota

The UNO women's soccer scored multiple goals in both halves as the Mavericks rolled to a 5-0 Summit League win over North Dakota on Friday afternoon.

Hannah Heinemann led the UNO offense with two goals. She scored late in the first half on a corner kick from Avarie Howard, heading the ball into the net to give the Mavs a 2-0 lead.

Heinemann, Laurin Mertz and Sophia Green all scored in a 13-minute span midway through the second half to put the game away.

Madeline Smith made three saves for the shutout. UNO (1-0-2) had opened its season last weekend with a pair of scoreless draws against South Dakota State.

UNO and North Dakota, which is coming off a 10-8-1 season in 2019, will square off again Sunday at 9:45 a.m.​