UNO women's soccer scores early twice in win over St. Thomas

  Updated
UNO scored twice in the first six minutes and that carried the Mavs to a 2-1 Summit League win over St. Thomas on Friday night at Caniglia Field.

Regan Zimmers put the Mavs in front, scoring on a header off a corner kick from Grace Crockett. Marissa Gohr followed with a goal at the six-minute mark, delivering a left-footed shot after receiving a crossing pass from Grace Thede.

St. Thomas scored its goal in the 15th minute, but the defenses dominated after that.

St. Thomas outshot the Mavs 15-13, but UNO keepers Emma Konsmo and Mia Olesen combined to make five saves.

UNO looks to pick up more Summit League points at 1 p.m. Sunday when it hosts Western Illinois in the final home game of the season.

