UNO women's soccer scores in hurry for win over Western Illinois

It was another fast start and another win for the UNO women's soccer team Sunday.

The Mavericks (4-8-4, 3-2-2 Summit League) scored twice in the first eight minutes to down Western Illinois 3-0 at Caniglia Field in UNO's home finale.

On Thursday, the Mavs scored twice in the first six minutes in a 2-1 win over St. Thomas. Sunday, UNO got on the board four minutes in as the Leathernecks committed a penalty on a corner kick. Emilie Erland put away the penalty kick.

Less than four minutes later, Sophia Green dribbled toward the goal before dropping off a pass to Lindsey Birch for an uncontested putaway.

The Mavs added another goal 10 minutes into the second half as Marissa Gohr scored off a Grace Crockett corner kick. It was the first time UNO scored more than two goals in a match this season.

The Mavs, tied for fourth in the Summit standings entering Sunday, finish the regular season with games at UMKC on Friday and Oral Roberts next Sunday.

The top six teams advance to the league tournament, which begins Oct. 28. UNO now has 11 points after earning six this week.

Coach Tim Walters said he wasn't overly concerned about making the tournament, but "points-wise, we needed this week. Two pretty good performances from this group."

Western Illinois (3-10-3, 1-7-0) ..... 0 0—0

At UNO (4-8-4, 3-2-2) ................. 2 1—3

Goals: UNO, Erland, Birch, Gohr.