Sophia Green scored on a rebound in the 63rd minute to give the UNO women a 1-0 win over South Dakota on Sunday at Caniglia Field.

Rachel Thigpen made four saves as the Mavericks finish the Summit League season with a 6-3 record.

The win secures UNO a spot in the league tournament, which begins Thursday in Denver. UNO will be the third seed.

UNO was runner-up in the Summit tournament last season.