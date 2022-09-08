UNO women's soccer shut out by Minnesota, drops third straight

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota scored twice in the first half on its way to a 2-0 soccer win over the UNO women Thursday.
The Gophers grabbed the lead with a goal in the eighth minute and held a 13-1 shot advantage at halftime. Minnesota would finish with a 23-1 edge as Emma Konsmo made six saves for the Mavericks.
UNO (1-4-2), which has dropped three straight, is off until next Thursday when it plays at Iowa State to finish a four-game road swing.
UNO (1-4-2) .................. 0 0 — 0
At Minnesota (3-3-1) .... 2 0 — 2
Goals: UM, Boman, Cesarone.
The head coaches of UNO athletics
Baseball
Cross country
Hockey
Men's basketball
Men's soccer
Men's tennis
Softball
Swimming and diving
Track and field
Volleyball
Women's basketball
Women's soccer
Women's tennis
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!