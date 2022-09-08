 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SOCCER

UNO women's soccer shut out by Minnesota, drops third straight

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota scored twice in the first half on its way to a 2-0 soccer win over the UNO women Thursday.

The Gophers grabbed the lead with a goal in the eighth minute and held a 13-1 shot advantage at halftime. Minnesota would finish with a 23-1 edge as Emma Konsmo made six saves for the Mavericks.

UNO (1-4-2), which has dropped three straight, is off until next Thursday when it plays at Iowa State to finish a four-game road swing.

UNO (1-4-2) .................. 0 0 — 0

At Minnesota (3-3-1) .... 2 0  — 2

Goals: UM, Boman, Cesarone.

