topical
SOCCER

UNO women's soccer shutout by South Dakota State

Here is the UNO women's soccer schedule for the 2022 season

BROOKINGS, S.D. — Unbeaten South Dakota State scored all of Sunday's goals in the first 14 minutes of the second half as the Jackrabbits blanked the UNO women 3-0.

Millard North graduate Delaney Grant scored off a corner kick to break the tie in the 49th minute, then SDSU scored the last two goals in a 42-second span.

It was SDSU's fifth consecutive shutout as it outshot the Mavericks (2-7-4, 1-1-2) 13-1.

UNO travels to Denver on Saturday.

UNO (2-7-4, 1-1-2) ................... 0 0 — 0

At SDS (7-0-5, 1-0-2) ............... 0 3 — 3

Goals: SDS, Grant, Anderson, Murdzek.

Tags

