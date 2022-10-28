 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SOCCER

UNO women's soccer squeaks out win in 1st round of Summit League tournament

Emilie Erland scored with 8:52 left to give the UNO women a 1-0 win over North Dakota in the first round of the Summit League tournament.

UNO, which is 4-0-1 over its last five matches, will face unbeaten South Dakota State at 3 p.m. Sunday in the semifinals.

Erland gathered a looping pass into the box before delivering a left-footed winner from 10 yards out. Sophia Green and Grace Crockett had assists on the goal.

UNO outshot North Dakota 9-5 as Mia Reedtz Rehde Olesen and Emma Konsmo combined for three saves for the Mavs.

South Dakota State defeated UNO 3-0 earlier this month in Brookings.

