UNO women's soccer struggles to slow down Oklahoma State's offense

STILLWATER, Okla. — Oklahoma State dominated offensively in a 3-0 win over the UNO women on Friday night.
The Cowgirls (4-3-1) fired a barrage of 20 shots, with 10 on target. The Mavericks (3-3-2), meanwhile, only managed six total shots, with two on goal.
Grace Yocum gave the Cowgirls the lead just before halftime when she beat UNO goalkeeper Mia Reedtz Rehde Olesen in the 42nd minute.
OSU increased its lead to 2-0 in the 58th minute on Olvia Dowell's goal, and Samiah Phiri sealed the win on a goal with 7:44 left.
Olesen had seven saves for the Mavericks.
UNO will travel to Gonzaga next Saturday.