UNO women's soccer struggles to slow down Oklahoma State's offense

STILLWATER, Okla. — Oklahoma State dominated offensively in a 3-0 win over the UNO women on Friday night.

The Cowgirls (4-3-1) fired a barrage of 20 shots, with 10 on target. The Mavericks (3-3-2), meanwhile, only managed six total shots, with two on goal.​

Grace Yocum gave the Cowgirls the lead just before halftime when she beat UNO goalkeeper Mia Reedtz Rehde Olesen in the 42nd minute.

OSU increased its lead to 2-0 in the 58th minute on Olvia Dowell's goal, and Samiah Phiri sealed the win on a goal with 7:44 left.

Olesen had seven saves for the Mavericks.

UNO will travel to Gonzaga next Saturday.​