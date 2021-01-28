UNO women's soccer takes full advantage of having fall to train

Coach Tim Walters knows weather conditions will be dramatically different playing a soccer season in the winter months rather than the fall. And he felt that way even before Omaha received a foot of snow on Monday.

Still, he wants his UNO women's team to take advantage of that.

"Whatever the temperature is outside, we're going to work really hard and we're going to try to make the other team feel horrible after games. We're going to make them feel so exhausted, so horrible after every game because of how hard we worked," Walters said during the team's media day.

"So I think we have a good mentality among the team to go do that, and if we do that, we'll win some games."

UNO will be in action for the first time Friday when it plays an exhibition at Missouri Western. A 16-game conference-only regular season is slated to start Feb. 12 as teams will play twice each weekend.

"You get eight conference home games this year, which is so unique for us," Walters said. "We get to play a lot of games at home that mean something."

Having a season at all in 2020-21 wasn't a certainty. The fall season was postponed because of the pandemic, so with a roster that includes 15 freshmen, the Mavs spent time building camaraderie.