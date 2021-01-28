 Skip to main content
UNO women's soccer takes full advantage of having fall to train
SOCCER

Coach Tim Walters knows weather conditions will be dramatically different playing a soccer season in the winter months rather than the fall. And he felt that way even before Omaha received a foot of snow on Monday.

Still, he wants his UNO women's team to take advantage of that.

"Whatever the temperature is outside, we're going to work really hard and we're going to try to make the other team feel horrible after games. We're going to make them feel so exhausted, so horrible after every game because of how hard we worked," Walters said during the team's media day.

"So I think we have a good mentality among the team to go do that, and if we do that, we'll win some games."

UNO will be in action for the first time Friday when it plays an exhibition at Missouri Western. A 16-game conference-only regular season is slated to start Feb. 12 as teams will play twice each weekend.

"You get eight conference home games this year, which is so unique for us," Walters said. "We get to play a lot of games at home that mean something."

Having a season at all in 2020-21 wasn't a certainty. The fall season was postponed because of the pandemic, so with a roster that includes 15 freshmen, the Mavs spent time building camaraderie.

"It was a big advantage for us. We had the whole fall to train," said junior Margaret LaVigne, one of six returning starters. "Everyone trained over the summer not knowing for sure if we were going to play. ... Everyone's grateful to be back."

LaVigne, a defender who started every game and led the team in minutes in 2019, said the Mavs have something to prove after going 5-11-2. The Mavs allowed just 1.39 goals per game, but they were shut out nine times as no individual scored more than two goals.

Other returners include senior Andrea Daves, who had six assists in 2018; Omaha Skutt graduate Laurin Mertz, who had two goals last season; and goalkeeper Kelly Lemke, who had a 2-3-2 record last season while allowing 1.32 goals per game.

"I think we have a very competitive group," Walters said.

Schedule

January: 29, at Missouri Western, 7 p.m. (exh.)

February: 5, South Dakota, 3 p.m. (exh.). 12, South Dakota State, 7 p.m. 14, South Dakota State, 1 p.m. 19, North Dakota, 7 p.m. 21, North Dakota, 1 p.m. 26, at North Dakota State, 1 p.m. 28, at North Dakota State, 1 p.m.

March: 5, at South Dakota, 4 p.m. 7, at South Dakota, 1 p.m. 12, Oral Roberts, 7 p.m. 14, Oral Roberts, 1 p.m. 19, at UMKC, 6 p.m. 21, at UMKC, 6 p.m. 26, at Denver, TBA. 28, at Denver, TBA.

April: 2, Western Illinois, 7 p.m. 4, Western Illinois, 1 p.m.

