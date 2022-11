UNO women's soccer to face No. 1 Notre Dame in opening round of NCAA tournament

UNO women's soccer will play at Notre Dame at 1 p.m. Saturday during the opening round of the NCAA tournament.

UNO earned an automatic berth to the NCAAs by winning the Summit League tournament on Saturday, outlasting Oral Roberts in a penalty-kick shootout.

It's the first time since the Mavericks transitioned to Division I that they are in the NCAA tournament.

Notre Dame is a No. 1 seed in the bracket as it's gone 14-2-3 this season. The Irish lost in penalty kicks to Florida State in the ACC tournament semifinals.​

