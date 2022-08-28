UNO WOMENS SOCCER

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cece Behrens scored with 3:29 left to give UNO a 1-1 draw with Missouri on Sunday at Caniglia Field.

Missouri led most of the way as the Tigers scored in the 18th minute. It looked like that goal could stand up until the Mavs converted a set piece.

Grace Crockett sent a corner kick in front of the goal, Behrens got her head on the ball and sent it past Missouri's goalie.

Missouri outshot the Mavs 13-5. Behrens had both of UNO's shots on goal.

UNO (1-1-2) begins a four-game road trip Thursday at Northern Colorado.

Missouri (2-1-1) 1 0 - 1

UNO (1-1-2) 0 1 - 1

Goals: M, Fischer; UNO, Behrens

gene.schinzel@owh.com, 402-444-1038, twitter.com/GeneOWH

