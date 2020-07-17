UNO year in review: Hockey takedown of No. 1 North Dakota a sign of what Mavs can do

It was the kind of victory that UNO hockey coach Mike Gabinet was seeking for his program.
The Mavericks went on the road and defeated top-ranked North Dakota 6-3 on Jan. 10 to provide one of the biggest highlights of the school’s season. The Fighting Hawks had won 10 straight games and hadn’t lost at home in 10 months.
“Any time you can defeat No. 1 in any sport, it’s something,” Gabinet said. “I felt like we had a good chance because you need to have that belief.”
Gabinet said he was just happy his team got the opportunity to show what it could do against North Dakota.
“We were all excited about it,” he said. “When you get a chance like that, you want to make the most of it.”
The victory probably seemed unlikely to those outside the program. The Mavs’ roster had 12 freshmen, and they were picked to finish sixth in the eight-team NCHC in the preseason poll.
UNO entered the game 8-9-3 and was 2-6-2 in its previous 10 games. North Dakota was 16-1-2, including 7-0-1 in eight previous conference games.
The Mavs got a big boost when sophomore forward Taylor Ward scored 49 seconds into the game. The Fighting Hawks tied it less than three minutes later, but UNO went back on top on sophomore Chayse Primeau’s goal.
Despite being outshot 12-4 in that first period, the Mavs led 2-1.
Sophomore defenseman Jason Smallidge added to that advantage but North Dakota again struck back with a goal less than two minutes later to draw within 3-2.
Senior forward Zach Jordan extended UNO’s lead later in the period but the Fighting Hawks again closed within a goal early in the third period to ignite the crowd of almost 11,000.
After North Dakota had pulled its goalie in the closing minutes, junior forward Martin Sundberg scored for the Mavs with 2:27 left. Freshman Joey Abate then added another empty-net goal with 26 seconds remaining to seal the victory.
The Mavs were outshot 29-13 but received a strong game in net from freshman Isaiah Saville, who made 26 saves. He was making his first start since returning to the team after playing for Team USA at the World Juniors Tournament.
“We got a great performance from Isaiah that night," Gabinet said. “I also think it was important that we never trailed and were able to take their big crowd out of it as much as we could."
The coach added that the Mavs’ struggles leading into the game had no effect on his team.
“You can’t let the critics get to you," he said. “You just need to make sure you’re focused and I felt like we really were that night."
Gabinet said it was the sort of victory that helped boost his squad the rest of the season.
“When you accomplish something like that, especially on the road, there’s a feeling that anything is possible," he said. “I know it gave our guys a lot of confidence."
He added that any victory at Engelstad Arena in Grand Forks is a positive.
“They’ve got an enthusiastic fan base that brings a lot of noise and a lot of energy," Gabinet said. “It’s a pretty intense environment."
The Mavs split their two road games against the Fighting Hawks, losing the next night 4-1. The teams also split their two late-season games in Omaha, with UNO winning 4-1 and North Dakota winning 5-0.
“I thought that last split had us prepared for the league playoffs," Gabinet said. “But I guess we’ll never know."
UNO was scheduled to play at Denver the following week in the first round of the NCHC playoffs but that series never happened as the season ended abruptly because of COVID-19.
After graduating just six seniors, Gabinet said he’s looking forward to this season.
“It’s an exciting time," he said. “We’re getting high-character, coachable players who are strengthening the foundation of our program."
Baseball
Record: started 10-4 before season was canceled
Summit tournament: canceled
Preseason prediction: picked to finish second
Season highlights: The Mavs, who won the Summit regular-season and tournament titles in 2019, were off to a 10-4 start and coach Evan Porter would have loved to see how the next couple of months played out. The Mavs went 2-1, 2-2, 3-1 and 3-0 during the four weekends it played — they were preparing for their league opener when the season was canceled. Keil Krumwiede led the offense with eight extra-base hits and 10 RBIs, while Parker Smejkal had seven extra-base hits and nine runs scored. The team's pitching was its strength with a 3.10 ERA. All four starters had two wins apiece, while Jacob Mohler had settled into the closer's role with five saves and no runs allowed in six innings. UNO's last game before the season ended was an 8-1 win over Creighton at TD Ameritrade. The Mavs, who were never threatened after scoring six in the second inning, hit six doubles. Starter Richie Holetz struck out nine in six shutout innings.
Standout/star: Krumwiede was effective at the plate, in the field and on the mound through the first month. While he batted .360 with team-highs in homers (2) and RBIs (10), the shortstop had a team-best 40 assists and a .984 fielding percentage. And he also made three relief appearances, posting a 2.45 ERA.
Trending: With most of the team's seniors expected to return next season, expectations will be up. And the Mavericks' new baseball stadium just west of Baxter Arena should be ready for action.
Men's basketball
Record: 16-16, 9-7 Summit (tied for fourth)
Summit tournament: Lost 79-52 in quarterfinal to Oral Roberts. The teams had split regular-season meetings, but after leading by three at halftime, Oral Roberts pulled away.
Preseason prediction: picked fourth in the Summit
Season highlights: UNO had its share of heart-stopping victories, but one of the best came in an 81-78 win on Dec. 29 against South Dakota State. There were seven ties and 17 lead changes played before a Baxter Arena basketball-program record crowd of 4,234. UNO took the lead for good with 1:48 left, but it needed a Matt Pile block with six seconds left to secure the win. UNO was good at Baxter Arena (12-2) and struggled away from home (4-14). UNO's best stretch was in late December and early January when it won four straight, including a 3-0 Summit League start. UNO had its 16-game home winning streak snapped on Feb. 2 in an 81-80 loss to South Dakota, but for the season the Mavs went 8-3 in games decided by five points or less. UNO played a challenging nonconference slate as it lost at Wichita State, Dayton, Saint Mary's and Arizona, but the Mavs did win at Washington State, the program's first win over a Pac-12 foe. UNO's overall win total dropped from 21 in 2018-19 to 16, but the Mavs were in the thick of the Summit regular-season title race most of the way.
Standout/star: The two seniors, guards JT Gibson and KJ Robinson, were consistent scorers and good leaders. Both finished with more than 1,100 career points and had a knack for hitting clutch shots. For example, Gibson hit a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to force overtime in a win over Montana. In an 84-83 win over North Dakota, Robinson hit a game-tying 3 to end regulation and delivered the game-winning basket in the paint in overtime.
Trending: Despite graduating Gibson and Robinson, UNO should still be one of the top Summit contenders in 2020-21 with a lot of returning experience. Pile is strong in the paint as he averaged 11.6 points and 10.0 rebounds, while Wanjang Tut, Zach Thornhill and Ayo Akinwole all started more than 20 games. Meanwhile, Marlon Ruffin kept getting better as his sophomore season went on as he was the Summit's top sixth man.
Women's basketball
Record: 7-23 overall, 2-14 Summit (eighth)
Summit tournament: Lost to nationally ranked and top-seeded South Dakota 99-40 in the quarterfinal
Preseason prediction: Picked to finish eighth
Season highlights: A 60-54 win Jan. 4 over Oral Roberts, which finished its season tied for third in the Summit standings. UNO trailed by eight at halftime before pulling in front early in the fourth quarter and then made plays down the stretch for the win. The Mavs hoped the win would provide a boost for the rest of the league schedule, but they lost 14 of their final 15 games.
Success or struggle: With just one senior on the roster, the Mavs struggled to steady themselves in league play. The Mavs hoped having a deeper team would pay off as 10 players averaged more than 11 minutes a game, but as a team they shot 39.4% from the field and 26.7% from 3-point territory.
Standout/star: Though she struggled with foul issues at times, Mariah Murdie proved to be one of the most athletic post players in the Summit. She led the team in scoring (11.1), rebounding (6.0), blocked shots (1.2) and field-goal percentage (51.5).
Trending: Up. After the season, UNO didn't renew the contract of Brittany Lange, who had been coach for seven years. UNO hired Ohio State assistant Carrie Banks as coach in April. It's a team in transition but most of the roster is expected to return when the Mavs look for their first winning season since 2017.
Hockey
Record: 14-17-5, 8-13-3 NCHC (sixth, 27 points)
NCHC tournament: Canceled (Mavs would have played at Denver in a best-of-three first-round series)
Preseason prediction: Sixth in the NCHC
Season highlights: The Mavs posted several wins over ranked teams, most notably a road victory over No. 1 North Dakota on Jan. 10. Other wins — and the opposition’s ranking at the time — came against No. 2 North Dakota (4-1), No. 12 Ohio State (2-1), No. 12 Wisconsin (5-2), No. 14 Arizona State (8-4) and No. 20 Western Michigan (6-3). UNO also tied No. 4 Denver twice (1-1, 2-2).
Standout/star: Freshman goaltender Isaiah Saville entered the program with solid credentials and he didn’t disappoint, being named the team’s Newcomer of the Year. He started 28 games and won 10 with a 2.85 goals-against average and a .907 save percentage. He was named the league’s Goaltender of the Week once and the conference Rookie of the Week twice.
Other award winners: Kevin Conley, Taylor Ward and Martin Sundberg each were named Forward of the Week in the NCHC. Brandon Scanlin and Nolan Sullivan joined Saville as league Rookie of the Week winners. Ward was an honorable mention all-NCHC selection.
Trending: Up. With 12 freshmen on the squad last season, a predicted sixth-place finish in the rugged NCHC might have seemed ambitious. But the Mavs won four of their first five games, including a road win over 12th-ranked Ohio State, to prove they could not be overlooked. Replacing defensive ironmen Dean Stewart and Ryan Jones will present the biggest challenge this season but the young Mavs should be even better in 2020-21 with an added year of experience.
Volleyball
Summit regular season: 10-6, fourth place (19-14 overall)
Summit Tournament: Upset top-seeded South Dakota in the semifinals before losing in four sets to second-seeded Denver.
Preseason prediction: With first-year coach Matt Buttermore, the Mavs were picked to finish third in the Summit League.
How it played out: After going 7-6 in the nonconference, UNO was 3-4 in league play before hitting its stride. The Mavs won 13 straight sets before losing to nationally ranked South Dakota. As the fourth seed, UNO took momentum into the league tournament, defeating North Dakota and South Dakota in four sets to reach the final against host Denver. In the league tournament final for the second time since joining the Summit, UNO dropped the first two sets before losing in four. Still, the 19 wins were the program's most since 2015.
Success or struggle: UNO struggled to string together wins in the first half of the season but was one of the Summit's best teams in the second half.
Standout/star: UNO had three of the top hitters in the Summit. Anna Blaschko led the league with a .390 hitting percentage, while Isabella Sade and Sadie Limback were third and fourth, respectively, in kills per sets. As a true freshman, setter Sami Clarkson had 11 double-doubles and was second in the league in assists.
Season high: The breakthrough win over South Dakota in the league tournament semifinals, which snapped the Coyotes' 24-match win streak. UNO had lost to the Coyotes in five and four sets in the regular season before winning key points late in sets for a 21-25, 28-26, 29-27, 26-24 win. Four Mavs had double-digit kills in the win, including a career-high 15 from Alexa Blase.
Season low: UNO had trouble closing out five-set matches, going 2-8 in such matches. Most of those matches took place during the first half of the season.
Trending: Up. When the Mavs return to the court, they'll look a lot like last season when they had only one senior. Among the seniors this season will be hitters Sade and Blaschko and defensive specialist Claire Mountjoy, who has 1,458 career digs.
Men's soccer
Record: 4-9-4, 2-2-1 Summit (tied for third)
Summit League tournament: lost in tournament final
Preseason predictions: picked second out of six teams in the preseason coaches poll
Season highlights: UNO handed Summit League champ Western Illinois its only losses in league play. After beating the Leathernecks 3-1 in the regular season, Pep Mateu headed in an overtime goal for a 3-2 win during the conference semifinal to put the Mavs into the Summit championship for the fifth straight year — that’s all five seasons they’ve been eligible for Division I postseason play.
How it ended: UNO met a familiar foe in the Summit final. Denver beat the Mavs 1-0 in a match that had a total of three shots on goal, giving the Pioneers the league’s automatic bid to the NCAA tournament. It was the fourth straight season UNO and Denver played in the Summit championship — Denver has won three of those meetings.
Standout/star: Senior defender Seth Rinderknecht earned his third first-team all-conference nod and set the program record for minutes played. Midfielder Marcos Bautista, the Mavs’ other first-team All-Summit pick, anchored the offense. He also notched the deciding goal against Air Force that delivered UNO’s first win.
Other award winners: Cole Nelson was second-team all-conference while Pep Mateu and Jeremy Pollard made the all-newcomer team.
Trending: Even. Coach Bob Warming knows how to win — he’s nearing 400 of them and sits 15th all time in Division I. His system should be completely in place entering his third year for a program that’s been one victory away from the NCAA tournament five straight seasons. That said, All-Summit performer Diego Gutierrez’s transfer to in-state rival Creighton will hurt, as will the graduation of Rinderknecht and Bautista.
Women’s soccer
Record: 5-11-2, 2-5-1 Summit (seventh)
Summit League tournament: didn’t qualify
Preseason predictions: picked fourth out of nine teams in the preseason coaches poll
Season highlights: Senior Jaden Thiem scored one goal in her UNO career, but it was a winner in double overtime that gave the Mavs their first victory on the season. Her corner kick wrapped around traffic and found a way into the net for a 2-1 win at Northern Iowa.
How it ended: The Mavs lost four of their last six Summit League matches with the season finale a 1-1 draw at Purdue Fort Wayne.
Standout/star: Defender Margaret LaVigne was a second-team All-Summit selection. The sophomore helped the Mavs pitch four shutouts (against Kansas State, Drake, Grand Canyon and North Dakota State) without allowing more than one goal in 13 of 18 matches.
Trending: Up. In an exhibition match, 2018’s leading scorer Bailey Cascio (seven goals and 17 points) broke her collarbone. The the two-time All-Nebraska pick from Millard North played 11 matches last season, but finished with two goals. If she’s healthy, the Mavs should do better than their seventh-place finish in 2019.
Softball
Record: 12-12, season canceled before conference play
Summit League/NCAA tournament: canceled
Preseason predictions: picked seventh/last in preseason Summit poll
Season highlights: After going 4-43 in 2019, UNO surpassed its win total in the first two weeks while junior Sydney Hampton began the year 5-0. And in 24 games, the Mavs also topped last season’s totals in runs and home runs. Two of their biggest wins came on one day. On Feb. 28, Hampton tossed a five-inning no-hitter against UC Riverside. The only baserunner was a lead-off walk in the fifth. In the nightcap, UNO rallied from a two-run deficit to knock off Michigan State 4-2 for its first victory over a Power Five opponent in three years.
Standouts/stars: Hampton finished 10-4, but the Mav offense was much improved all-around. Emma Dargy and Jamie White combined for 15 homers and 49 RBIs while Emily Kloserman hit .422.
Trending: Up. UNO finished 24th nationally with 1.17 home runs per game and 36th with a .503 slugging percentage. The Mavs also led the Summit in eight hitting categories. They scored seven or more runs nine times. A four-win season is tough on any team, but it seems UNO learned from that instead of dwelled on it.
Women's Cross Country
The Mavs were 24th at the Midwest Regional — the program's best finish in Division I. Junior Emily Johnson was 26th individually at regionals after coming in third at the Summit championship.
Golf
The men's and women's seasons were canceled in March.
Tennis
The men started 3-8 before the season was canceled; the women were 10-4.
Women's swimming and diving
Finished fourth at the Summit meet.
Women's track and field
Finished eighth at the Summit indoor championship.
Compiled by Kristin Donovan, Mike Patterson and Gene Schinzel
