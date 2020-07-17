UNO year in review: Hockey takedown of No. 1 North Dakota a sign of what Mavs can do

It was the kind of victory that UNO hockey coach Mike Gabinet was seeking for his program.

The Mavericks went on the road and defeated top-ranked North Dakota 6-3 on Jan. 10 to provide one of the biggest highlights of the school’s season. The Fighting Hawks had won 10 straight games and hadn’t lost at home in 10 months.

“Any time you can defeat No. 1 in any sport, it’s something,” Gabinet said. “I felt like we had a good chance because you need to have that belief.”

Gabinet said he was just happy his team got the opportunity to show what it could do against North Dakota.

“We were all excited about it,” he said. “When you get a chance like that, you want to make the most of it.”

The victory probably seemed unlikely to those outside the program. The Mavs’ roster had 12 freshmen, and they were picked to finish sixth in the eight-team NCHC in the preseason poll.

UNO entered the game 8-9-3 and was 2-6-2 in its previous 10 games. North Dakota was 16-1-2, including 7-0-1 in eight previous conference games.

The Mavs got a big boost when sophomore forward Taylor Ward scored 49 seconds into the game. The Fighting Hawks tied it less than three minutes later, but UNO went back on top on sophomore Chayse Primeau’s goal.

Despite being outshot 12-4 in that first period, the Mavs led 2-1.

Sophomore defenseman Jason Smallidge added to that advantage but North Dakota again struck back with a goal less than two minutes later to draw within 3-2.

Senior forward Zach Jordan extended UNO’s lead later in the period but the Fighting Hawks again closed within a goal early in the third period to ignite the crowd of almost 11,000.