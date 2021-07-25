It was worth the wait. At least for UNO’s men’s soccer team.

The pandemic put its 2020 season in doubt before the Mavericks began play in February.

“Be flexible, be adaptable, be determined,” coach Bob Warming reminded his team throughout the winter and spring.

There were postponements and cancellations as the Mavs played just nine matches in an altered regular season. But Warming’s words rang true into the postseason.

UNO had both of its matches with Summit League rival Denver canceled. The Pioneers were slated to be the one team from the Summit in the NCAA tournament, but they weren’t able to participate because of COVID-19 protocols. UNO finished second in the league standings and was selected to replace Denver.

That sent the Mavs to UNC Greensboro looking for the program’s first NCAA tournament win. UNO led 2-0 with 20 minutes left before Greensboro quickly tied it. But the Mavs, featuring a more dangerous offense than in previous years, converted a set piece with less than four minutes left as Hugo Kametani headed in a Mitch Hammer free kick.

Less than 72 hours later was a matchup against Stanford, the overall No. 4 seed. Stanford was rested, while the Mavs had little left in the tank as the match wore on. Still, the Mavs turned in a stout defensive effort and kept the game scoreless until Stanford delivered the game-winner in the first minute of overtime.

Warming feels those NCAA matches can be a program-changer for the Mavs.

“We had so many people who were interested in our program because of that (Greensboro) game,” he said. “In my experience, the hardest game for a program to win is their very first NCAA tournament game. It’s so hard because no one has been there before and there’s too much anxiety. Now what we have to do is go back.”

And with the NCAA granting athletes an extra year of eligibility because of COVID, the Mavs expect depth to be one of their biggest strengths this fall.

“We got every (starter) back, we got 13 new ones coming in. That success has propelled the program in a good direction,” Warming said.

Warming, who’s been coaching since the 1970s, says the best players he’s coached are the ones who are most competitive. He expects to see that element when the Mavs begin practicing in August.

“So now we can hone that competitiveness every day in training because it’s going to be competitive to be in the starting 11,” Warming said. “We didn’t do (summer) camps so we could put 100% of our focus on making the next step with this program.”

UNO carries momentum as it went 7-3-1 last season following a 4-9-4 mark in 2019. The returning starters include Kametani, who scored nine goals and became the program’s first All-American as he was a third-team selection by the United Soccer Coaches, and Fitzroy Cummings, the Summit League defensive player of the year.

“It’s fuel for the fall,” Warming said after the Stanford loss. “I think our team is looking forward to getting together again. We have so much fun together.”

BASEBALL

Record: 22-25, 14-12 Summit (third)

Summit League tournament: Went 0-2 while hosting event

Preseason prediction: Picked first by the Summit coaches

Season high: Won six straight by sweeping series from BYU and Western Illinois. The Mavs scored 38 runs in the three wins over Western Illinois.

How it ended: After winning the league title in 2019, UNO hosted the Summit tournament and was the No. 3 seed. But the Mavs scored one run in two games in getting bounced from the tournament. UNO lost nine of its last 13 games.

Standout/star: Third baseman Mike Boeve. The freshman was first-team all-conference as he hit .319 with 16 doubles and 29 RBIs. He led the team in hits with 61 and had 20 multi-hit games.

Other award winners: Masen Prososki (40 runs, 33 RBIs, 20 SBs), Keil Krumwiede (28 RBIs), Chris Esposito (.301, 8 HRs, 37 RBIs), and Eduardo Rosario (.337, 19 RBIs) were second-team all-conference.

Trending: The Mavs entered the season trending up, but they didn't have the kind of sustained success they were hoping for this spring. They hovered around the .500 mark all season and didn't close out games in which they held late leads. Eight of their losses were by one or two runs. Joey Machado and Richie Holetz were steady starters, but the pitching staff's overall ERA was 5.86.

MEN'S BASKETBALL

Record: 5-20, 3-11 Summit (eighth)

Summit League tournament: 0-1

Preseason prediction: Picked fourth by league coaches

Season high: Won three of their final four regular-season games in February, rebounding at the end of the year after suffering a 14-game losing streak over a two-month stretch.

How it ended: UNO nearly missed the Summit League tournament but it secured its berth on the regular season's final weekend. Unfortunately for the Mavs, they weren't able to upset No. 1 seed South Dakota State, falling 84-71 in the league tournament's opening round.

Standout/star: Point guard Ayo Akinwole. He averaged 13.0 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game for the Mavs this year. But he was even better down the stretch — 20.6 points on 59% shooting, 4.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists in his last nine games.

Other award winners: Matt Pile (10.4 points and 8.5 rebounds per game) and Marlon Ruffin (13.1 points and 3.4 rebounds) were All-Summit honorable mention performers. Pile was an Academic All-American for the third time in his career.

Trending: It was a tough year on the Mavs. They were shut down during the preseason and again in the middle of the season due to positive COVID tests. The pandemic completely reshaped their nonconference campaign — they didn't play a home game until January. They had several key injuries, depleting their rotation. They didn't find their footing until it was too late. But still, UNO won just five games. Not good enough. A bounce-back season is needed in 2021-22.

— Written by World-Herald staff writer Jon Nyatawa

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Record: 7-13, 4-8 Summit (tied for seventh)

Summit League tournament: The Mavs made a memorable run to the tournament final. They became the first No. 8 seed to knock off a No. 1 seed in tournament history when they stunned South Dakota State. A semifinal win over Western Illinois followed before a 66-43 loss to South Dakota in the final.

Preseason prediction: Picked ninth.

Season high: That strong finish. UNO won three of its last four regular-season games, but the first-round win at the league tournament was a shocker because South Dakota State went 14-0 in league play in the regular season. UNO won 52-40 as SDSU shot 22% from the field. A 14-point win over Western Illinois followed as Claire Killian hit 6 of 7 3-pointers.

How it ended: UNO was one win from the NCAA tournament, but South Dakota scored the first 13 points in the Summit final. UNO pulled within 21-20 with three minutes left in the first half, but the Coyotes pulled away for a 66-43 win.

Standout/star: Senior guard Claire Killian averaged 11.5 points and 1.6 steals while hitting a team-best 47 3-pointers. She scored double figures in seven straight games in February as the Mavs played their best at the end of the season.

Trending: Up. In the first season under coach Carrie Banks, UNO showed it can be a solid defensive team and it found ways to win games late in the year. UNO will return its top post players in Elena Pilakouta (12.5 ppg, 4.1 rpg), Josie Filer (10.2 ppg, 5.8 rpg) and Mariah Murdie (6.4 ppg, 3.8 rpg).

HOCKEY

Record: 14-11-1, 14-10-1 NCHC (fourth)

NCHC tournament: Went 0-1, lost to Denver 5-4

NCAA tournament: Lost 7-2 to Minnesota

Preseason prediction: Sixth by the NCHC media

Season high: Playing the first half of the conference season at the Baxter Arena pod, the Mavericks went six straight without a loss at one point — winning five and tying one. That included a 2-0 victory over St. Cloud State, the eventual national runner-up.

How it ended: Making its fourth appearance in the NCAA playoffs, UNO lost to Minnesota 7-2 in a West Region semifinal. The Gophers raced to a 3-0 lead and the Mavs never recovered. Junior Taylor Ward scored both UNO goals.

Standouts/stars: Juniors Chayse Primeau and Tyler Weiss led the team in scoring with 23 points while Ward scored a team-high 13 goals; sophomore goalie Isaiah Saville played in 24 games and had a 3.03 goals-against average.

Other standouts: Sophomore Brandon Scanlin was the top scoring defenseman with 17 points (two goals, 15 assists); Matt Miller and Brock Bremer led the freshmen with 13 points each.

Trending: Up. The Mavs made their first regional appearance since 2015 after navigating a pandemic-affected year that forced them to play only games against fellow members from the NCHC, generally recognized as the toughest conference in the nation. Almost everyone returns from that squad that ended the season ranked 13th nationally while some of the other top teams — most notably North Dakota — saw a number of players move on to the pro ranks. After finishing fourth last year, the parts could be in place for a run at the conference title.

— Written by World-Herald staff writer Mike Patterson

MEN'S SOCCER

Record: 7-3-1, 5-2-1 in Summit (second).

Preseason prediction: Third

Season high: The Mavs reached the NCAA tournament for the second time and won their first game as Hugo Kametani scored in the closing minutes for a 3-2 win over UNC Greensboro.

How it ended: Three days after the Greensboro win, UNO pushed Stanford, the No. 4 overall seed, before losing 1-0 in overtime.

Standout/star: Kametani scored nine of UNO's 20 goals on the season and was named a third-team All-American. Three of his goals were game-winners. Kametani also was the Summit League newcomer of the year.

Other award winners: Fitzroy Cummings was named the Summit League defender of the year. Stevie Siy and Nil Ayats also were first-team all-conference; Kenji Mboma Dem was on second team and Ed Port was on the all-newcomer team.

Trending: Up. Not only did UNO win its first NCAA tournament game, it will return all of its starters and will bring in 13 newcomers to give the squad quality depth.

WOMEN'S SOCCER

Record: 8-5-5, 8-4-4 in Summit (third).

Preseason prediction: Eighth by Summit coaches

Season high: The Mavs went 5-0-1 to start March, allowing a total of two goals in those six matches. They won two of those games in overtime.

How it ended: The Mavs hosted the Summit League tournament and reached the final by outlasting South Dakota State 3-1 in a shootout. The Mavs then fell to top-seeded Denver 3-0 in the final.

Standout/star: Mia Reedtz Rehde Olesen was the Summit goalkeeper of the year on a very good defensive team that allowed 15 goals all season. Olesen had a 0.70 goals against average.

Other award winners: Sophia Green, who led the Mavs with six goals, was named the Summit's newcomer of the year. Defender Margaret Lavigne, the team leader in minutes played, was first-team all-conference, while Grace Ostegaard, Jordyn West and Regan Zimmers were on the all-newcomer team.

Trending: Up. A majority of the starting lineup was freshmen as six of the nine Mavs to play more than 1,100 minutes were freshmen. In a season where the Mavs faced only conference opponents, they recorded 10 shutouts in 18 games.

SOFTBALL

Record: 20-28, 12-11 in Summit (second)

Preseason prediction: Fourth by Summit coaches

Season high: The Mavs' record was 7-22 in mid-April before they won their final four league series of the regular season to earn the second seed at the Summit tourney.

How it ended: UNO opened the league tournament with Kamryn Meyer throwing a no-hitter against North Dakota. The Mavs followed that with a 2-1 win over UMKC as they were one win from the NCAA tournament. But top-seeded South Dakota State beat UNO twice, including 4-2 in the final.

Standout/star: Jamie White was named the all-league third baseman as she led the Mavs in home runs (5) and RBIs (24).

Other award winners: Meyer (10-8, 3.18 ERA, 166 Ks), Emily Klosterman (19 RBIs, 10 SBs) and Izzy Eltze (team-leading .386, 14 SBs) were second-team all-league.

Trending: Things were looking up as the Mavs finished their first season at their new home stadium as runner-up in the Summit, but the future became a bit clouded with a coaching change last weekend. Amanda Eberhart, the team's coach the past three years, left to become the coach at Valparaiso.

VOLLEYBALL

Record: 13-6, 12-4 in Summit (fourth)

Preseason prediction: Third by Summit coaches

Season high: The Mavs won 10 of their last 11 regular-season matches. They finished fourth in the league standings, but were only 1.5 games behind winner Denver.

How it ended: UNO split matches with Denver in the regular season, but it was swept by the Pioneers in the Summit tourney semifinals. UNO led 25-24 in the first set, but Denver grabbed the momentum for a 27-25, 25-20, 25-20 victory.

Standout/star: Right-side hitter Sadie Limback was unstoppable at times as she won Summit player of the week honors three weeks in a row. Three times she had 25 kills in a match, and three times she had better than a .600 hitting percentage. For the season, she hit .404 and averaged 4.1 kills per set.

Other award winners: Libero Claire Mountjoy was the Summit's defensive player of the year, averaging 4.96 digs per set. Middle hitter Anna Blaschko was first-team all-league, while Sami Clarkson (10.78 assists per set) was second team.

Trending: Up. The Mavs defeated every league opponent at least once during a shortened 2020-21 season. UNO also returns Clarkson at setter, Mountjoy at libero and four hitters (Limback, Alexa Blase, Mckenna Ruch and Rachel Fairbanks) who had at least 100 kills.

OTHER SPORTS

Men's and women's golf: Both the men and women finished in seventh place at the league tournament.

Men's and women's tennis: The men were seeded third at the league tournament and finished runner-up to Denver. The men finished ninth in the regional rankings and the doubles team of Matt Hulme and Abdoul Ouattara went 19-3 and were ranked 10th in the region. The women's team went 9-14, including 1-5 in league matches.

Women's track: The Mavs finished sixth in the Summit outdoor meet and seventh in the indoor. Sheridan Rodriguez placed second in the indoor high jump and third in the outdoor high jump.

Women's swimming and diving: UNO placed fourth at the league meet as Caroline Gardner was third in the 100 breaststroke.

