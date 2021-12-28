UNO's basketball game against UMKC canceled due to COVID

The UNO men's basketball team will have a little bit longer to prepare for its return from the holiday break.

The Summit League announced Tuesday afternoon the cancellation of Thursday's game between UNO and UMKC due to COVID-19 cases within the UMKC program.

The game will now count as a no contest. As of now, the game hasn't been rescheduled.

UNO, which hasn't played since its 84-78 win over Western Illinois last Wednesday, will return to action Saturday at Oral Roberts.​

Five other Summit League games scheduled for this week were cancelled Tuesday as the North Dakota men and Denver women also are adhering to COVID protocols.

UMKC's men's games with UNO and Denver as well as North Dakota games with South Dakota and South Dakota State were canceled, as were the Denver women's games against Oral Roberts and UMKC.

