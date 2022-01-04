UNO's basketball games against UMKC rescheduled

The Summit League announced the rescheduling of the UNO-UMKC basketball games for Monday.

The men's game will be played at UMKC while the women's game will be at Baxter Arena. Both will tip at 7 p.m. The women's game is free to the public, with doors at Baxter opening at 6.

The games originally were to be played last Thursday but were canceled due to COVID issues within the UMKC programs.

This week, the UNO men will host North Dakota on Thursday and North Dakota State on Saturday, while the Maverick women will play on the road those days.

