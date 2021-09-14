UNO's Chayse Primeau makes seven-player preseason All-NCHC team

UNO forward Chayse Primeau has been named to the NCHC’s preseason all-conference team, which was announced Tuesday.
The 6-foot-3 senior scored nine goals and had 14 assists in 24 NCHC games last season. Primeau, a second-team All-NCHC player in 2020-21, received 13 of 25 votes in the media poll.
He tied with Tyler Weiss as the Mavericks’ top scorer last year with 23 points.
Primeau’s father Keith played in 909 NHL games with Detroit, Hartford, Carolina and Philadelphia.
St. Cloud State is the only NCHC member with two players on the team. Six schools are represented.
Other players on the seven-man squad are forwards Veeti Miettinen of St. Cloud and Noah Cates of Minnesota-Duluth, defensemen Nick Perbix of St. Cloud, Ronnie Attard of Western Michigan and Jake Sanderson of North Dakota and goalie Ludvig Persson of Miami.
Primeau, Cates and Perbix are the only seniors. Attard is a junior, and the other three are sophomores.
The league’s preseason team poll results will be released Wednesday.
NCHC media day
The NCHC will hold its annual media day Thursday at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota.
Head coaches and one player from each team will attend, and fans also can follow along and participate. Fans will be able to ask questions during a “Twitter Takeover” on @TheNCHC and during interviews on Facebook Live.
Fans also can follow behind-the-scenes coverage on the NCHC’s social media channels, including Instagram (@TheNCHC) and Facebook.
NCHC Commissioner Josh Fenton’s state of the conference address also will be streamed live on NCHC.tv.
On the “Twitter Takeover,” each team’s player will answer fan questions on the league’s Twitter account for 15 minutes. Fans may begin submitting questions leading up to media day on Twitter by using the listed hashtag.
The first player is UNO’s Kevin Conley, who will be available from 9:30-9:45 a.m. His hashtag is #NCHCAskKevin.
Coaches and players will be interviewed on Facebook Live, with Conley and Mavericks coach Mike Gabinet scheduled for 2:30 p.m.
The NCHC season begins Oct. 2 with three nonconference games, including Lake Superior State at UNO.
NCHC teams with RISE
The NCHC has teamed up with the national nonprofit group RISE for the 2021-22 season to help advance diversity, equity and inclusion efforts within the conference and its member teams.
Throughout the partnership, RISE will organize activities and educational programming for NCHC staff and schools.
“Hockey is not typically known for being a diverse sport,” Fenton said. “But through educational opportunities with RISE we hope to start conversation within the NCHC that can lead to change within our conference and college hockey overall.”
