UNO's Chayse Primeau makes seven-player preseason All-NCHC team

UNO forward Chayse Primeau has been named to the NCHC’s preseason all-conference team, which was announced Tuesday.

The 6-foot-3 senior scored nine goals and had 14 assists in 24 NCHC games last season. Primeau, a second-team All-NCHC player in 2020-21, received 13 of 25 votes in the media poll.

He tied with Tyler Weiss as the Mavericks’ top scorer last year with 23 points.

Primeau’s father Keith played in 909 NHL games with Detroit, Hartford, Carolina and Philadelphia.

St. Cloud State is the only NCHC member with two players on the team. Six schools are represented.

Other players on the seven-man squad are forwards Veeti Miettinen of St. Cloud and Noah Cates of Minnesota-Duluth, defensemen Nick Perbix of St. Cloud, Ronnie Attard of Western Michigan and Jake Sanderson of North Dakota and goalie Ludvig Persson of Miami.

Primeau, Cates and Perbix are the only seniors. Attard is a junior, and the other three are sophomores.

The league’s preseason team poll results will be released Wednesday.

NCHC media day

The NCHC will hold its annual media day Thursday at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota.