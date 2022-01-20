UNO's comeback falls short in loss to Denver

Uju Ezeudu finished with 28 points and 17 rebounds to carry Denver to a 71-62 win over the UNO women Thursday night at Baxter Arena.

Ezeudu's effort allowed the Pioneers to snap a nine-game losing streak. UNO (6-12) has dropped four straight.

UNO got off a good offensive start, hitting 10 of first 16 shots and leading 25-19 early in the second quarter. But Denver went on a 20-4 run over the next seven minutes and never trailed again.

The Mavs tied it 47-47 on Mariah Murdie's 3-pointer from the top of the key with three minutes left in the third quarter, but Denver hit a 3 and converted a three-point play on its next two possessions.

UNO cut its deficit to 65-62 on Katie Keitges' 3 with 52 seconds left, but Denver hit six free throws and the Mavs committed two turnovers down the stretch. Nine of UNO's 18 turnovers came in the fourth quarter.

Elena Pilakouta led UNO with 12 points, Murdie had 11 and five others scored at least six points.

UNO is off until Jan. 27 when it plays at Oral Roberts.

