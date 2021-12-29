UNO's Felix Lemetti offers consistency as Mavs seek to build on streak-snapping victory

Felix Lemetti knew the Mavericks had it in them. He'd seen his team play well for stretches, but a short bench and inconsistency added up to an 11-game losing streak.
It all came together last Wednesday against the team with the Summit League's best record. UNO answered every challenge from Western Illinois in the second half to finish with an 84-78 win.
"We stuck together, that was the big thing," Lemetti said. "In other games we'd gone on runs, but we'd make some mistakes. And then we'd let those mistakes lead to more mistakes. Tonight we stuck together the whole time."
That allowed the Mavs to feel better going into their holiday break.
"Now it's up to us to continue it," said coach Derrin Hansen.
UNO returns to the court Saturday at Oral Roberts. The Mavs' game Thursday was canceled due to COVID-19 issues within UMKC's program.
Lemetti will play an integral role in league play for the Mavs — now 1-1 in the Summit.
The 6-foot-1 junior from Stockholm, Sweden, played at Salt Lake Community College last season, where he shot 45% from behind the arc.
Lemetti has shown that accuracy this month. During the past five games, he's 20 of 38 from 3-point range, including a 7-of-10 night at UNLV on Dec. 15 when he scored a season-high 23 in an 84-71 loss.
Against Western Illinois, Lemetti hit two early 3s and scored 11 in the first eight minutes as UNO jumped to a 17-10 lead. He drove the lane for a pair of layups to start the second half, giving him 21 points as the Mavs' lead grew to 46-36. They maintained at least a four-point lead throughout the second half.
"Whatever the team needs," said Lemetti, who finished with 22 points, five rebounds and six assists. "The last couple games I've felt pretty good shooting the ball, pretty good handling the ball. I've just been aggressive and they've been going in."
The guard has been steady as 2-11 UNO has tried to find its footing. Eleven Mavs have started games this season, but Lemetti is the only one to start all 13. He's averaging a team-best 10.8 points and shooting 40.3% from 3 and 82.6% from the foul line.
UNO's starting lineup had a much different look against Western Illinois than it did two days earlier against St. Thomas. UNO trailed by 29 with 14 minutes to go before making a charge, but it was too little, too late in the 80-73 loss.
But Lemetti thinks the Mavs learned from that sluggish start.
"The two days after St. Thomas, we were really disappointed," he said. "(Against Western Illinois) I felt like everyone was ready, you could feel that in the locker room. When we put it together, we can beat anybody."
