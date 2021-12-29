UNO's Felix Lemetti offers consistency as Mavs seek to build on streak-snapping victory

Against Western Illinois, Lemetti hit two early 3s and scored 11 in the first eight minutes as UNO jumped to a 17-10 lead. He drove the lane for a pair of layups to start the second half, giving him 21 points as the Mavs' lead grew to 46-36. They maintained at least a four-point lead throughout the second half.

"Whatever the team needs," said Lemetti, who finished with 22 points, five rebounds and six assists. "The last couple games I've felt pretty good shooting the ball, pretty good handling the ball. I've just been aggressive and they've been going in."

The guard has been steady as 2-11 UNO has tried to find its footing. Eleven Mavs have started games this season, but Lemetti is the only one to start all 13. He's averaging a team-best 10.8 points and shooting 40.3% from 3 and 82.6% from the foul line.

UNO's starting lineup had a much different look against Western Illinois than it did two days earlier against St. Thomas. UNO trailed by 29 with 14 minutes to go before making a charge, but it was too little, too late in the 80-73 loss.

But Lemetti thinks the Mavs learned from that sluggish start.