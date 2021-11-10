 Skip to main content
UNO's Fitzroy Cummings, Kenji Mboma Dem earn All-Summit League first team honors
SOCCER

UNO defender Fitzroy Cummings and midfielder Kenji Mboma Dem were selected as All-Summit League first-team members when the conference announced its men's soccer postseason honors Wednesday.

Dem has led the team in points this season with two goals and three assists, while Cummings, the Summit's defensive player of the year last season, helped the Mavs record six shutouts and allow 13 goals in their 16 matches.

UNO also had three players on the second team — midfielders Ed Gordon and Neville Morgan and defender Stevie Siy, who leads the team in minutes played with 1,446. Morgan and goalkeeper Nathanael Sallah were selected to the all-newcomer team.

Oral Roberts, UNO's opponent in Thursday's league tournament semifinals, had the offensive player of the year (Dante Brigida) and newcomer of the year (Felipe D'Agostini).​

gene.schinzel@owh.com, 402-444-1038, twitter.com/GeneOWH

